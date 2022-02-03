THE EVIL SCHOOL DISTRICT'S WORST NIGHTMARE - LOSING THEIR BOND'S - YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS - 72777

This is all LEGAL and it's their worst nightmare for YOU the common individual to learn how THEIR system works AND THEN USE IT AGAINST THEM! "THEY" cave-in when you go after their BONDS.Seriously, more people need to learn this and they need to DO IT!This video includes a mother who went after her childs school district to have the mask mandate REMOVED for that district AND WON!The School Districts across the nation are in a panic about this and are running scared - If you have children in school and your District is a BONDED district then you yourself or you and a group of parents can all do this and you can stop them from TERRORIZING your children.GO AFTER THEM INSTEAD!Surety Bonds are required for every elected and appointed official throughout the United States - including, but not limited to State School Boards, Districts, Mayors, Sheriffs, and County Officials.Website: www.BondsForTheWin.comTelegram: https://t.me/bondsforthewinWe also have separate Telegram Groups by State:We have made HUGE progress in Illinois! Check out how this single mom protected her 16 year old, autistic son by simply filing a claim against her superintendent's Surety Bond.------------------------------A mother named Violet with a 16-year-old boy who has autism begged the schools to let her son have an exemption. They refused.When forced to wear the masks he became distraught and he harmed himself so badly that he had to be hospitalized in a mental institution.Violet obtained the bond for the superintendent of her school district. Turns out - The superintendent was carrying a $4 million liability per bond claim!!So next Violet served the superintendent with a letter of intent to file a claim against her bond if she didn’t pull back the mask mandates, admit she was wrong, and resign within five days.The superintendent did nothing. After day 6 Violet filed the claim against her at the bond company.The very next day we have a recording from the lawyers who represent the district explaining that they have to get rid of the masks, all state and federal funding is BLOCKED, and the superintendent is on her own with regard to the $4 million claim!!!They also put out a request for parent volunteers to substitute for teachers because their funding is CEASED due to an OPEN claim against them.UPDATE: Since we created this videoViolet felt bad that the teachers were out of work so she retracted the claimShe assumed the Superintendent would operate on good faithBut instead she re-inforced mask mandatesWe still have her bondStay tuned....DON'T LET UP ON THESE PEOPLE!!!! They have been bribed/blackmailed and they will go right back to their ways until they see a consequence for their actions.Stay strong patriots, we might need to create a few examples of individuals who end up having to file for bankruptcy. Its a small price to pay to FREE GOD's CHILDREN from mask slavery!!!-------------------------------How to get the Surety Bonds:1. Send a request letter directly to the public official’s email address – in many states they are each independently liable if they DO NOT provide this information upon request.2. Call the Treasurer and find out who the bond company is – then Contact the bond company and they will send you a copy.3. Get a copy of the bond at the probate office, which is where they’re kept according to many state laws.4. Contact the Sheriff and ask him to go down to the district office with you – if he won’t help, try to go after his bond, once you have it, demand that he help you.5. Ask constitutional sheriffs who they are bonded with and then call the company and request the bonds for every sheriff in your state. Sheriffs are MORE POWERFUL than you think. They have complete jurisdiction over your county, even over the Police Departments.6. Call the State Board of Education and tell them you want to start a new school, ask them if you need to be licensed, bonded and insured and get the list of companies you can use to set that up. Most states only have 1 or 2 bond companies. Then call each company and request the bonds under FOIA for every district.7. Start a group in your state in order to share paperwork and strategies. These companies are experts at playing cat and mouse. If you don’t ask for this information with specific language they feel they are not violating the law by denying your request. But once you find a strategy and verbiage that works it’s likely to work throughout your state.8. Some bonds are burred in insurance policies, If you get the policy, but you don't know how to read it contact us via our website and we will help. www.bondsforthewin.com72777