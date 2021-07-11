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Father Neophytos the plans of the New World Order
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74 views • July 11, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X7njGnghdw; Sep 1, 2017
The Metropolitan Father of Morfou,Cyprus,talks to us about the plans of the people who possess secret financial powers and the N.W.O. For Orthodox videos with English subtitles you may also visit the user:Vasileia https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqNC... (the channel was deleted by JewTube because of the Truth presented there).
The Metropolitan Father of Morfou,Cyprus,talks to us about the plans of the people who possess secret financial powers and the N.W.O. For Orthodox videos with English subtitles you may also visit the user:Vasileia https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqNC... (the channel was deleted by JewTube because of the Truth presented there).
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