The Making of a Farmall M Hybrid Fabrication and Design

Welcome to this exciting episode, where we delve into the progress of the third installment of the hybrid tractor build. The hard work and dedication put into this project are evident as we witness the major strides made thus far. In this episode, we will explore the various stages of weldment and fabrication, with one exception being the control box. The involvement of a local fabricator welder, an Amishman named Joe, has been instrumental in overcoming the challenges of orientation, location, and weight. One crucial decision during the process was regarding the battery enclosure; rather than opting for a completely sealed enclosure, an open architecture was chosen to facilitate easy cleaning and maintenance. To ensure the utmost safety, a removable lid with 1/2 inch PVC was added to protect the batteries from any external impact that might cause a short to the ground. Additionally, heavy-grade boots and marine-grade cables were incorporated to protect against potential short circuits. Join us as we further explore the intricate details of the mounting system, the motor stanchion, the belt arrangement, and the ingenious adaptation of a crankshaft position sensor for speed measurement. This video promises to provide valuable insights into the remarkable progress of this hybrid tractor build.

