Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 31, 2023 - Jon Voight is RIGHT, Trump goes to WAR, Britons ordered to STOP HEATING their homes!

0:00 Intro

4:05 Jon Voight

11:18 Mitch McConnell

16:20 Lahaina

29:03 Insurance Crisis

33:40 Climate Cult

38:54 National Australia Bank

50:50 Trump

55:52 12 ways liberals are literally committing MASS SUICIDE





- Join Voight is a great American with a powerful message

- Donald Trump declares WAR against the corrupt, treasonous deep state

- ALL HAIL SEIZURE: Mitch McConnell is a SEIZURE factory

- Top 12 ways liberals are committing MASS SUICIDE like a mindless Jonestown Cult

- Rolling Stone magazine tells its readers to eat more toxic seed oils

- US government trying to BAN expeditions to the #Titanic

- Farmers insurance SLASHING staff as #insurance industry implodes

- Millions of Britons told to stop HEATING their homes when it's cold!

- Australian bank announces #debanking #speech police rules that are insane





