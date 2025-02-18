~iamken N7 /// A Child of God by Mike Adams the Health Ranger

A Child of God by Mike Adams the Health Ranger

Be entertained with this very powerful message. This is a message worthy of sharing because it is a way to wake people up to the fact of what is really going on. Share this message with children, parents, grandparents, family, friends, and the like.

Others tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html

https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract





& Our Response Page:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html

The 2005 ADFM Project:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html