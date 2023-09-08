Prophetic Event Sept 23, 2023 And End Time Frames Related With Jubilee Year 2024

SOURCE ,
LINK :
https://youtu.be/Ab1lLQZJCKE?si=ZOj3cZGpZaImt6Hx
The woman Rev 12 sign on Sept 23, 2017 or 6 years ago is the same exact date Sept 23.
Many predictive programmings from Satanist globalists elites mentioned Sept 23, 2023 is significant for the big event ! It could be war, disaster or something like that !
So the prophetic vision from the Lord regarding about Significant date Sept 23, 2023 , the war or the transition, it’s very interesting to keep an eye ! The date just a day before the day of Atonement or Yom Kippur Sept 24-25, 2023 when the 70th Jubilee year will be announced !
