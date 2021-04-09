MLB Goes Woke - Portland Bans Trees

Woke MLB moves All-Star Game from 51% Black Atlanta to 9% Black DenverMajor League Baseball announced Tuesday that the 2021 All-Star Game will be played in Denver instead of Atlanta, sending a social-justice signal by moving from a city with a 51% Black population to one where Black residents represent just 9%.MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that Coors Field in Denver was chosen as the venue because the Colorado Rockies organization had already supplied a detailed plan for hotels, event space and security as part of its bid for a future game.“Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado for their support of this summer’s All-Star Game,” Mr. Manfred said. “We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region.”COKE GONE WOKE: Georgia GOP Lawmakers Seek to Remove Coca Cola Products from Office Amid Voting Law CriticismGeorgia GOP Lawmakers Seek to Remove Coca Cola Products from Office Amid Voting Law CriticismA group of republican lawmakers in Georgia is seeking to remove all Coca Cola Company products from their offices after the beverage giant’s top executive railed against the state’s new election law.Eight state House representatives sent a letter to Kevin Perry, president and CEO of the Georgia Beverage Association, asking that the products be removed from their offices following Coca Cola’s participation in the campaign to “cancel” their state.They blasted the move as an attempt to mislead Georgians and further divide the state.“We have the responsibility to all of Georgia to not engage in those misguided intentions nor continue to support corporations who choose to,” the letter reads. “Given Coke’s choice to cave to the pressure of an out-of-control cancel culture, we respectfully request all Coca-Cola Company products be removed from our office suite immediately.”Science shows that white liberals condescend to blacksIf you're black, then it’s not in your head. White people really are talking down to you. At least, the liberal ones are, according to a new study to be published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.As reported Friday by the Washington Post, the study looked at people from different ideological perspectives and their word choices when communicating with blacks and whites. When choosing words off a list, liberal participants selected ones “that would make them appear significantly less competent with a Black interaction partner than with a White one,” the study said.Portland school postpones vote on changing mascot to ‘evergreens’ over racism concernsA Portland high school has postponed changing its mascot to an evergreen tree after a committee member raised concerns about its possible connotations to lynching.Ida B. Wells-Barnett High School adopted its namesake earlier this year after the Pulitzer Prize-winning African American journalist who extensively documented lynching at the turn of the 20th century, the Portland Tribune reported.CNN roasted for claim that 'gender identity' is unknowable at birthCNN was slammed for a blanket statement in a news story that it is “not possible to know a person's gender identity at birth.”“This is in a NEWS article at CNN: ‘It's not possible to know a person's gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.’ This is beyond farce. This is CNN,” radio show host Jason Rantz tweeted on Wednesday.This is in a NEWS article at CNN: “It's not possible to know a person's gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.”