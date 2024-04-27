Why Are People Protesting For a Free Palestine?

Robert Breaker
Apr 25, 2024
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Free Palestine movement, and then shows what the Bible says about it.
NOTE: I was extremely tired when I did this video. Because of that, I misspoke when I mistakenly said "10/6" when I meant to say "10/7," at about 30:32
FYI: Anyone calling for "genocide" in the comments of this video against ANY PEOPLE of ANY NATION will be hid from the comments section. This video is not to cause controversy or debate, but to simple present the facts from a biblical perspective. You either agree or you don't.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3INvNuCHKI
