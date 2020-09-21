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FAUCI TOUTS VITAMINS FOR COVID?!
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95 views • September 21, 2020
FAUCI TOUTS VITAMINS FOR COVID?!
Several physicians have been put on notice for recommending Vitamins C & D to help ‘boost’ the immune system in the age of COVID. Recently Dr. Tony Fauci admitted that he takes these vitamins and recommended them to the public. Del sat down with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss the importance of these vitamins and her new vaccine education series.
#VitaminC #VitaminD #Iodine #COVID #COVID19 #Health #Vaxxter #MasteringVaccineInfo
Several physicians have been put on notice for recommending Vitamins C & D to help ‘boost’ the immune system in the age of COVID. Recently Dr. Tony Fauci admitted that he takes these vitamins and recommended them to the public. Del sat down with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss the importance of these vitamins and her new vaccine education series.
#VitaminC #VitaminD #Iodine #COVID #COVID19 #Health #Vaxxter #MasteringVaccineInfo
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