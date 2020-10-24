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DEATH DURING COVID VACCINE TRIAL
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511 views • October 24, 2020
DEATH DURING COVID VACCINE TRIAL
Over the past month, Covid-19 vaccine trials have repeatedly paused as participants continue to report adverse events, but a recent event revealed a death in AstraZeneca’s trial currently underway in Brazil. With few details being made available to the public, what do you need to know about this latest setback in the race to develop a #Covid19 vaccine? Take a look.
#Placebo #COVID19VAX #TrialDeath #Health #DelBigtree #Astrazeneca #TheHighWire
Over the past month, Covid-19 vaccine trials have repeatedly paused as participants continue to report adverse events, but a recent event revealed a death in AstraZeneca’s trial currently underway in Brazil. With few details being made available to the public, what do you need to know about this latest setback in the race to develop a #Covid19 vaccine? Take a look.
#Placebo #COVID19VAX #TrialDeath #Health #DelBigtree #Astrazeneca #TheHighWire
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