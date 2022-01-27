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Dr. Peter Breggin - "We Are The Prey"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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7 views • January 27, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to
Freedom International Livestream
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Peter Breggin
Topic: “COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey”
www.Breggin.com www.WeAreThePrey.com
Brief Bio:
Dr. Peter Breggin is the co-author of his better- half Ginger Ross Bregginof the recently released COVID-19 AND THE GLOBAL PREDATORS - We Are the Prey.
As a medical-legal expert, Dr. Breggin has unprecedented and unique knowledge about how the pharmaceutical industry too often commits fraud in researching and marketing drugs/vaccines. Dr. Breggin has also been invited many times to testify before federal agencies and the U.S. Congress, and he has been an expert. He has also testified many times at FDA hearings. From Time Magazine to the New York Times, his work has been cited innumerable times in worldwide media. He has appeared hundreds of times on TV from Oprah, 60 Minutes, 20/20, Larry King Live, and Good Morning America to the O’Reilly Factor and Doug Kennedy on the Fox News Channel. For more about Dr. Breggin's incredible work go to www.Breggin.com


Interview Council

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
www.graceasagra.com

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i
Keywords
corruptionfear mongeringcommunitywellnessnutraceuticalsnatural immunitypolisticssovereighntygod-courage
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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