Dr. Peter Breggin - "We Are The Prey"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you toFreedom International LivestreamTuesday, Dec 14, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM GermanyGuest: Dr. Peter BregginTopic: “COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey”www.Breggin.com www.WeAreThePrey.comBrief Bio:Dr. Peter Breggin is the co-author of his better- half Ginger Ross Bregginof the recently released COVID-19 AND THE GLOBAL PREDATORS - We Are the Prey.As a medical-legal expert, Dr. Breggin has unprecedented and unique knowledge about how the pharmaceutical industry too often commits fraud in researching and marketing drugs/vaccines. Dr. Breggin has also been invited many times to testify before federal agencies and the U.S. Congress, and he has been an expert. He has also testified many times at FDA hearings. From Time Magazine to the New York Times, his work has been cited innumerable times in worldwide media. He has appeared hundreds of times on TV from Oprah, 60 Minutes, 20/20, Larry King Live, and Good Morning America to the O’Reilly Factor and Doug Kennedy on the Fox News Channel. For more about Dr. Breggin's incredible work go to www.Breggin.comInterview CouncilGrace Asagra, RN MAPodcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Blesswww.quantumnurse.lifewww.graceasagra.comHartmut SchumacherPodcast: GO YOUR OWN PATHJohn KatsavosPodcast: The Fitness Oracle