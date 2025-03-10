© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catherine Austin Fitts: "Epstein was not just a sex network...his operation supported a massive money-laundering operation....and Ukraine...I think of it as a huge money-laundering operation..And the Epstein operation is right in the middle of that."
"In other words, Zelenskyy at the White House and the Epstein Files, everybody thinks are two different stories, [but] to me, they're one story...And when Trumps says to Zelenskyy, 'You don't hold the cards,' Zelenskyy's thinking, 'No? My name is on the bank accounts, and I still got pots of money and I got all the intel about where the money came in and where it went out. So he does hold cards, is what it looks like to me."
