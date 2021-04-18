Posted 14April2021 The 3D Print General:

A decentralized network of 3D printed gun advocates is mobilizing online and quickly revolutionizing gun designs, sharing blueprints, advice, and building a community. There's no easy way the federal government can halt this movement as President Biden, not too long ago, declared war on "ghost guns."

YouTuber Sean with "The 3D Print General" attended "Bear Arms N' Bitcoin" on April 10-11 in Texas. The first day involved top experts and practitioners that gave the audience actionable steps on how to print 3D guns at home. The second day, readers should be excited for this, was when Sean attended "shooting rad guns" day.

The event was held at Onion Creek Gun Club, located in Austin, Texas. Sean shot various 3D-printed weapons, such as the FGC-9, which stands for "f**k gun control 9 mm." As we've noted, the FGC-9 can be printed entirely at home for the cost of $350, including the printer's cost. In the video "I Shoot a Bunch of 3D Printed Guns - Do My Hands Survive?" Sean test-fired an array of 3D-printed guns. In the last decade, the printing technology behind these weapons without serial numbers has drastically improved that it's rare a gun explodes in someone's hand as the early models did. Sean proves it; not one of these guns he fired at the range exploded in his hand. In fact, some of the weapons appeared to be high-tech or even futuristic.