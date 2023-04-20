Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RFK Jr: We Need to Have a Mature Conversation' About the War in Ukraine
31 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Says 'We Need to Have a Mature Conversation' About the War in Ukraine "It is not in America's national interest to push Russia closer to China. That is a cataclysm.

Number two, it is not in our national interest to do something that could involve us in a nuclear exchange with a country that has more nuclear weapons than us." 

@RobertKennedyJr 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1648794112169062402 





Keywords
rfk jrpresidential rundem ticket

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket