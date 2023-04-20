RFK Jr: We Need to Have a Mature Conversation' About the War in Ukraine

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Says 'We Need to Have a Mature Conversation' About the War in Ukraine "It is not in America's national interest to push Russia closer to China. That is a cataclysm.
Number two, it is not in our national interest to do something that could involve us in a nuclear exchange with a country that has more nuclear weapons than us."
