RFK Jr: We Need to Have a Mature Conversation' About the War in Ukraine

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Says 'We Need to Have a Mature Conversation' About the War in Ukraine "It is not in America's national interest to push Russia closer to China. That is a cataclysm.

Number two, it is not in our national interest to do something that could involve us in a nuclear exchange with a country that has more nuclear weapons than us."

