Integrity Is a Must-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 20 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
54 Subscribers
15 views
Published 18 hours ago

A Look at the Origin and the Function of Select Ministers (Servants) within the Church: Deacons and Elders and Bishops. For Any One of Them to be Qualified, Integrity Is a Must; Similarly, to Truly Be Effective, the Holy Spirit Within Is Everything.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

