INDIFFERENCE - The Sin Worse Than Sodomy (Ignoring God's Word) — Featuring the voice of Greg L. Bahnsen
The Bahnsen Bible Academy
Indifference to God's Word is a subtle yet profound sin. Yet, even believers don't understand just how profound it is. Listen to Dr. Greg L. Bahnsen as he admonishes believers with what the Scriptures have to say about it compared to the egregious sin of sodomy.

Excerpt from Dr. Bahnsen’s sermon, Christian Apologetics. Full sermon can be found here:

https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/individual-files/

(15 of 35) Apologetics Individual Files

You are invited to learn all the counsel of GOD from one of the greatest Bible teachers of all time—Greg L. Bahnsen

https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/

Keywords
the bibleapologeticsmetaphysicsethicsepistemologytheologypresuppositionsworldviewsgreg bahnsen

