INDIFFERENCE - The Sin Worse Than Sodomy (Ignoring God's Word) — Featuring the voice of Greg L. Bahnsen

Indifference to God's Word is a subtle yet profound sin. Yet, even believers don't understand just how profound it is. Listen to Dr. Greg L. Bahnsen as he admonishes believers with what the Scriptures have to say about it compared to the egregious sin of sodomy.
Excerpt from Dr. Bahnsen’s sermon, Christian Apologetics. Full sermon can be found here:
https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/individual-files/
(15 of 35) Apologetics Individual Files
You are invited to learn all the counsel of GOD from one of the greatest Bible teachers of all time—Greg L. Bahnsen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.