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The Political Economy; the Submersion Chart
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Buckley proves that the poor get poorer and the rich get richer because of politics.
Buckley Merrill's political economy; the submersion chart. The submersion chart is basically a list of taxes and or charges that the politicians have levied against the general population. Everybody pays all of these, thus the poor get poorer because they are underwater before any of the charges are even levied.
Buckley Merrill's political economy; the submersion chart. The submersion chart is basically a list of taxes and or charges that the politicians have levied against the general population. Everybody pays all of these, thus the poor get poorer because they are underwater before any of the charges are even levied.
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