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Why you can't ignore the ECONOMIC HURRICANE coming our way
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2421 views • June 04, 2022
Glenn Beck.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently warned investors of an economic ‘HURRICANE’ that's coming our way. Which makes sense, Glenn says, when you have a nation like ours — one that runs on diesel — suffering from gas at 6 or more dollars per gallon. But this goes far beyond energy...because the far-left is creating an ‘emergency’ in nearly every sector of our society, and it’s all part of their plan. History shows we CANNOT ignore the crisis that’s just around the corner. In this clip, Glenn explains why…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_cSls6SCNE
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently warned investors of an economic ‘HURRICANE’ that's coming our way. Which makes sense, Glenn says, when you have a nation like ours — one that runs on diesel — suffering from gas at 6 or more dollars per gallon. But this goes far beyond energy...because the far-left is creating an ‘emergency’ in nearly every sector of our society, and it’s all part of their plan. History shows we CANNOT ignore the crisis that’s just around the corner. In this clip, Glenn explains why…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_cSls6SCNE
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