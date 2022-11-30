THE HIGH LEVEL GRIND! WE START TO HOOK UP AT 9.7 WAR THUNDER

In modern tanks that are still not fully modded I start to get some better results as I grind out the 8.7 to 9.7 lineup. You get to see one of the most absurd matches ever, sadly this is a trend at high tier now, likely due to lack of players up here. ITS TOUGH!!!! But we shrug it off and plow on to grind our way to the TOP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.