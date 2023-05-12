Delicious raw avocado chocolate mousse recipe from Chef Adam A. Graham
1 avocado - pitted
1/4 C cacao powder (you can use cocoa if you can't find cacao)
1/2 C almond milk (Easy almond milk: 1/2 C water and 2 TB almond butter blended)
3 pitted dates (soaked 1/2 in the almond milk) or 2 TB maple syrup or agave
1/2 tsp cinnamon
pinch of pink salt
