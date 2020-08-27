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Australian News Anchor - “Coronaphobia Killed More Then Corona Virus “
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89 views • August 27, 2020
Australian news anchor GOES OFF on Coronavirus policies, citing Lancet study that lockdowns do not effect mortality rate or infection rate of COVID-19. “Some of us will not tire in reminding the electorate of the catastrophe these politicians have made. The voiceless need a voice “
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