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Page 2 Page BISHOP'S MESSAGES ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO’S TESTIMONY: ALL HIS LETTERS
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131 views • February 16, 2021
Abp. Viganò warns Trump about ‘Great Reset’ plot to ‘subdue humanity,’ destroy freedom
'It is you, dear President, who are 'the one who opposes' the deep state, the final assault of the children of darkness,' His Excellency wrote. 'Place your trust in the Lord.'
Fri Oct 30, 2020 - 1:01 am EST https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-vigano-warns-trump-about-great-reset-plot-to-subdue-humanity-destroy-freedom
'It is you, dear President, who are 'the one who opposes' the deep state, the final assault of the children of darkness,' His Excellency wrote. 'Place your trust in the Lord.'
Fri Oct 30, 2020 - 1:01 am EST https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-vigano-warns-trump-about-great-reset-plot-to-subdue-humanity-destroy-freedom
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