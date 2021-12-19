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The FIRMAMENT had been Discovered! The GLOBE is a lie from Satan! [17.12.2021]
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310 views • December 19, 2021
Who do you trust? The word of God or Satan's puppets?
Right on schedule, devil tube is hiding comments.
164 views Dec 17, 2021
A light in a dark place
1.55K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2St-ZW9g24A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
Right on schedule, devil tube is hiding comments.
164 views Dec 17, 2021
A light in a dark place
1.55K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2St-ZW9g24A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
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