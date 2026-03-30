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Alaeddin Boroujerdi on Iran's new Strait of Hormuz bill:
"Without the permission of the Islamic Republic of Iran, there will be no right of passage."
He frames the toll system as standard international practice, noting Turkey charges for the Bosphorus, Egypt for Suez, and Panama for its canal.
"We gave 10 years of unnecessary discounts. Starting from today, that ends."