THE PATRIOT SAYS VP HAS IQ OF "FENCE POST"

In a revealing new video obtained by TMZ, actor Mel Gibson doesn't hold back on his views regarding Vice President Kamala Harris, stating she has "the IQ of a fence post." Here's a quick rundown of what Gibson had to say:

When asked about his voting preference, Gibson hinted, "I think that's a pretty good guess," suggesting his support for Donald Trump.

Gibson criticized Harris for her track record, describing it as both "miserable" and "appalling," further noting she has "no policies to speak of."