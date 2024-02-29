Create New Account
End Time in Our Future is Not Biblical
When The End Time Was
The Time of the End in Bible Prophecy is NOT our future. The End Time Is the near future of the Apostles 2000 years ago, according to the Bible.

List of Time Statements proving "Author's Intent" in the New Testament was the end was near for the Apostles 2000 years ago: https://lynnish.tripod.com/DayHour.pdf

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20

Website: www.deadendtime.com





Keywords
biblespiritualityprophecyreligionend time

