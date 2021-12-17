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Religious Awakening - True Salvation
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9 views • December 17, 2021
There has been much made about the way to Eternal Life. There is only one way that leads to Eternity with the Creator YAHUAH, regardless of what anyone might tell you. Eternal Life all starts with this simple verse found in the Scripture: Yual (Joel 2:32).
And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of YAHUAH shall be delivered: for in Mount Tsiyon and in Yerushalayim shall be deliverance, as YAHUAH has said, and in the remnant whom YAHUAH shall call.
And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of YAHUAH shall be delivered: for in Mount Tsiyon and in Yerushalayim shall be deliverance, as YAHUAH has said, and in the remnant whom YAHUAH shall call.
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