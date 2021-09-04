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Former COVID Advisor to Trump: Fauci Misled the President on the Shutdown
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250 views • September 04, 2021
Former Advisor to President Trump, Dr. Paul E. Alexander joins guest host Stew Peters of https://stewpeters.tv on The Alex Jones Show to break down how Trump was mislead by Fauci's taskforce on the COVID shutdown.
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