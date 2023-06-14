Childhood Vaccines: What you really should know - Testimony by Ted Kuntz | www.kla.tv/26303

Are we being told the full truth about childhood vaccines? Are they perfectly safe and effective? Ted Kuntz spent 40 years investigating this and just recently presented his findings in a public hearing.

Nothing can be more important than safeguarding our future generations. But is that happening with the childhood vaccines? We strongly recommend watching this well researched presentation and coming to your own conclusions.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26303





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





https://rumble.com/v2mas30-vaccine-choice-canadas-ted-kuntz-presents-on-vaccine-safety-vancouver-day-t.html





https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/