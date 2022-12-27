Create New Account
Americans Who Support the NFSC Are Beyond Our Expectations
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/628102

Summary：12/24/2022 Being there for America Fest taught us that the Americans who support the New Federal State of China are beyond our expectations. All the donors to the Rule of Law Fund, the Rule of Law Society, as well as the 500 million supporters of the Whistleblowers' Movement gave us even more confidence and courage to stand there.

