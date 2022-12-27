Americans Who Support the NFSC Are Beyond Our Expectations

https://gnews.org/articles/628102
Summary：12/24/2022 Being there for America Fest taught us that the Americans who support the New Federal State of China are beyond our expectations. All the donors to the Rule of Law Fund, the Rule of Law Society, as well as the 500 million supporters of the Whistleblowers' Movement gave us even more confidence and courage to stand there.
