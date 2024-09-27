BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Italian Prime Ministers Calls For UN To End Trafficking & Slavery [Santilli Report #4243 - 4PM]
The Resistance 1776
The Resistance 1776Checkmark Icon
104 views • 7 months ago

THE SANTILLI REPORT

LIVE FROM AMERICA

THURSDAY SEPT. 26, 2024

EPISODE - #4243 4PM


🔴🔴🔴CARDIO MIRACLE: Get 3 Free Scientific Reports That Just Might Save Your Life! Text CARDIO To: 844-837-9924 Visit https://cardiomiracle.com/?ref=PETE and use Promo Code PETE to save 15% & get free shipping when you subscribe.


INTRODUCING! Our Partner Bella Grace. Bella Grace Elixir is the greatest health and wellness product of all time because of 3 miraculous & powerful ingredients: LEARN MORE HERE: http://Pete.BellaGraceGlobal.com


🇺🇸 Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132

🇺🇸 Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email

Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter
