Dr. Alan Keyes With True Power and Passion Slams The Door! Part 2

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Taking live calls today on the air M-F 1-3PM. EST 865-212-1766 = LET'S TALK AMERICA! - Dr. Alan Keyes.





Alan Keyes, in full Alan Lee Keyes, (born August 7, 1950, New York City, New York, U.S.), American diplomat, radio commentator, and politician who was one of the most prominent African American conservatives in the late 20th and the early 21st century. He sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2008.

Keyes received a bachelor’s degree (1972) and a doctorate (1979) in government studies from Harvard University. In 1978 he joined the U.S. State Department as a foreign service officer. In 1983 he was appointed ambassador to the United Nations Economic and Social Council in the administration of President Ronald Reagan. From 1985 to 1988 Keyes served as assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs. An outspoken conservative and sometimes a controversial figure.

Part 1 and Part 2 in blog

https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/07/faith-in-god-for-breakthrough-part-1.html