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They ARE Coming.. I Will Help You Stop Them
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342 views • October 04, 2021
I will help you with live online events, training and Q&A for the cheapest Patreon plan there is... $3.00 a month! This is heart stuff, not money making stuff.. I am very very good at this, want to train? Want to live? Want to keep your family safe? Come check out our group on:
Patreon:
https://Patreon.com/pauldarby
See my Self Defense School:
http://YourFamilyCanBeSafe.com
See me on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vljhfc-they-could-kill-you-if-they-get-inside.html
See me on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pauldarby
See me on Gab:
https://gab.com/impauldarby
See me on We Must Stand News Channel:
http://WeMustStandUp.com
Follow me on Gettr:
How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
https://Gettr.com @pauldarby
@huckleberryone
Patreon:
https://Patreon.com/pauldarby
See my Self Defense School:
http://YourFamilyCanBeSafe.com
See me on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vljhfc-they-could-kill-you-if-they-get-inside.html
See me on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pauldarby
See me on Gab:
https://gab.com/impauldarby
See me on We Must Stand News Channel:
http://WeMustStandUp.com
Follow me on Gettr:
How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
https://Gettr.com @pauldarby
@huckleberryone
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