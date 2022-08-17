"Needle-less" Jabs Incoming: Moderna Set Up mRNA Facility, Vaxxas Develops "Secret" Jabs

Australia progresses into madness as local Moderna facilities produce needleless mRNA shots that track people's digital IDs.

Maria Zeee joins to expose Vaxxas' needleless nightmares, financial tracking via Federal Digital Currency, and the Climate Change Bill, all of which are dangerous schemes bound to contaminate the States.

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