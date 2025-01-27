Prepping Like A Boss. With A Plan. And Resolve.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kunstler quip-http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/2025/01/27/monday-kunstler-21/ Bannon War Room-https://rumble.com/v6e0b9v-episode-4223-raids-start-nationwide-across-american-cities.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp Leftists working to re-imprison J6'ers-https://banned.video/watch?id=6793ecf89c12ac2295cb9e8d Biggest threat to Trump agenda, AJ-https://banned.video/watch?id=6796fb3db238690e25b72768