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Orion - The Truth
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205 views • April 12, 2020
The Orion Wars have been used as a distraction, from the Real Power centre, the Elohim's databases within the 'Orion Belt', otherwise known as 'The Centre for Higher Evolutionary Programmimg'.. This Centre contains grids which are designed to birth the Messiah Race, the Divine/ Human template, whereby we can embody our Divine Higher Selves, and transition to a much higher/lighter frequency field.. Furthermore, the Centre is responsible for uploading the Higher Dimensional Planetary Light Gid, which I've been asked to help re-establish...
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