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NWO plans to use American nuclear missiles to blow up all American cities & bury alive humanoids
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54 views • February 18, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Illuminati top hierarchy Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar “fake aliens” globalist elites have plans to use American nuclear missiles and Nazi 5th Reich arctic bases’ nuclear missiles and AntiChrist Nazi 5th Reich missiles in Canada to blow up all American cities at the rapture of us real Christian Church Saints, after we are finished warning with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love the dung-head atheists who ridicule us every day and the cowardly traitor religious Christian freak hordes who betrayed us and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone by myself to protect them & their families & the earth & the human specie & the women & children. Their Illuminati “fake aliens” fallen angel devils’ NWO slogan is “Order Out of Chaos” which is written on the dollar bill, which means “Phoenix rises from the ashes” where the AntiChrist will rise from the Nazi World War 3 NWO manufactured chaos as a hero savior messiah to prevent all Illuminati NWO false flag religious wars in the future using a one-world religion Satanism revived Atlantis New Age witchcraft interfaith “united world religions” fake world Beast system. All humans will be required to take the COVID-19 AI femtobot 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon Borg microneedle patch biometric ID tattoo “Mark of the Beast” 4th vaccine, or be beheaded in the FEMA Nazi holocaust camps. The Genesis 3:15 Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars will be managing the Nazis, and the fallen angel fake aliens will be managing the Draco chimeras, and Satan Lucifer will enter into the body of the AntiChrist to manage the fallen angels. It will be literally hell on earth and a horror movie becoming reality. Once earth falls, then they will move on to eradicate all the other humanoid species throughout the universe, under the Nazi “Planned Parenthood” eugenics program. Everything will be Satan Lucifer’s newest version of genetic descendants and transhumanism sex slaves. Ask yourself why your pastors, who claim to have the Holy Spirit of God and truth and discernment and wisdom and faith and boldness, are hiding all of the Nazi 5th Reich bases in the arctic and their forces in Canada and the U.S. in American and German and UN military uniforms in abandoned American military bases. There are millions of Nazi 5th Reich imperial space fleet clone army and android army in the U.S., but the pastors and religious Christian freak hordes who are rebelling against women’s head coverings are completely silent and condoning it, so no one tries to kill them every day and all their church donators do not leave them thinking they are crazy lunatics. This is the treachery of the fake Christians and shepherds against our God and our human specie. The Nazi holocaust Stormtroopers will be burying alive the liberal feminist gay lesbian communist “women’s march” Jezebel-spirit-filled states’ people like California, as part of God’s judgment, after the Holy Spirit in us real Christians is raptured into heaven. They will be making all these Western feminist nations’ Jezebel-spirit-filled feminist women, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, into sex slaves for these Nazi reptilian hybrid elites and Draco avatar soldiers in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies of American & German & Russian & Chinese & Canadian soldiers.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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