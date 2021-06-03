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'ΑΝΤΕ ΒΡΕ..ΤΑ ΦΑΝΤΑΣΜΑΤΑ ΞΑΝΑΧΤΥΠΗΣΑΝ.
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405 views • June 03, 2021
0306/2021 ΑΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΟ...ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΜΟΥ ΚΑΤΕΒΑΣΑΝ ΤΙΣ ΦΩΤΟ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΣΑΡΕΛΑ ΤΗΝ ΝΕΑ ΚΟΛΕΞΙΟΝ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΡΙΟ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΒΡΑΧΙΟΛΑΚΙΑ ΠΙΣΩ.
ΠΟΙΟΣ ΦΟΒΗΘΗΚΕ ΕΔΩ ΜΕΣΑ Η ΕΚΕΙ ΕΞΩ;ΠΟΙΟΣ ΦΑΝΤΑΣΤΗΚΕ ΤΟΝ ΕΑΥΤΟ ΤΟΥ ΝΑ ΠΑΙΡΝΕΙ ΜΕΡΟΣ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ SHOW;
ΤΕΛΟΣ ΠΑΝΤΩΝ...
ΤΩΡΑ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΑΛΛΑ....
ΑΝΤΕ ΒΡΕ..ΤΑ ΦΑΝΤΑΣΜΑΤΑ ΞΑΝΑΧΤΥΠΗΣΑΝ
ΑΠΟ ΚΑΤΩ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΛΙΝΚ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΣΕΛΙΔΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΠΟΛΛΩΝ ΤΕΡΖΗ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΠΕΙΓΟΝ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΠΟΥ ΑΝΕΒΑΣΕ ΕΧΘΕΣ ΤΟ ΒΡΑΔΥ.
ΚΑΙ ΠΙΟ ΚΑΤΩ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΛΙΝΚ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ....
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068853157362
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fyOg-_ZTZY
ΠΟΙΟΣ ΦΟΒΗΘΗΚΕ ΕΔΩ ΜΕΣΑ Η ΕΚΕΙ ΕΞΩ;ΠΟΙΟΣ ΦΑΝΤΑΣΤΗΚΕ ΤΟΝ ΕΑΥΤΟ ΤΟΥ ΝΑ ΠΑΙΡΝΕΙ ΜΕΡΟΣ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ SHOW;
ΤΕΛΟΣ ΠΑΝΤΩΝ...
ΤΩΡΑ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΑΛΛΑ....
ΑΝΤΕ ΒΡΕ..ΤΑ ΦΑΝΤΑΣΜΑΤΑ ΞΑΝΑΧΤΥΠΗΣΑΝ
ΑΠΟ ΚΑΤΩ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΛΙΝΚ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΣΕΛΙΔΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΠΟΛΛΩΝ ΤΕΡΖΗ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΠΕΙΓΟΝ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΠΟΥ ΑΝΕΒΑΣΕ ΕΧΘΕΣ ΤΟ ΒΡΑΔΥ.
ΚΑΙ ΠΙΟ ΚΑΤΩ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΛΙΝΚ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ....
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068853157362
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fyOg-_ZTZY
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