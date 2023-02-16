https://gettr.com/post/p28i11e7f70

02/14/2023 The US has issued a stern warning to the CCP, saying that it will intervene if Beijing attacks Philippine forces at the South China Sea. The warning from the State Department came in the wake of the Chinese Coast Guard's reported use of "military-grade" laser devices against the crew of the Philippine Coast Guard ship, BRP Malapascua, in the South China Sea last week. This is a significant escalation in the tense relationship between the US and China over the South China Sea. The US is determined to protect the interests of its allies in the Philippines.





02/14/2023 美国向中共国发出严厉警告称，如果中共在南中国海攻击菲律宾军队，美国将进行干预。美国国务院发出警告之前，有报道称中共国海岸警卫队上周在南中国海对菲律宾海岸警卫队的巡逻舰马拉帕斯加号的船员使用了“军事级别”的激光。 这是美中两国在南中国海问题上紧张关系的一次重大升级。美国决心保护其盟友菲律宾的利益。



