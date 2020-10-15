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Civil War and the Deep State - Enemies on all sides
ThePodocasts
ThePodocasts
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100 views • October 15, 2020
What do Civil War and the Deep State have in common? Both will result in a tremendous loss of liberty unless the fighters are willing to go all the way. Civil war is probable, the deep state is certain. When the rifles are pointed and the triggers are pulled, which side benefits the most? The media will not talk about civil war even though the bulk of the country is talking about it. The media will not talk about the deep state even though the bulk of the country, even the President, believe they exist and are active. The deep state is fine with civil war, it serves their purpose of consolidating power that they were not able to attain, until now. If the fighters are not willing to go all the way this time, all the way, they will be fighting for another set of shackles even stronger then the current set.

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civil wardeep statecw2civil war 2civil war and the deep stateamerican civil war 2american civil war two
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