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Civil War and the Deep State - Enemies on all sides
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100 views • October 15, 2020
What do Civil War and the Deep State have in common? Both will result in a tremendous loss of liberty unless the fighters are willing to go all the way. Civil war is probable, the deep state is certain. When the rifles are pointed and the triggers are pulled, which side benefits the most? The media will not talk about civil war even though the bulk of the country is talking about it. The media will not talk about the deep state even though the bulk of the country, even the President, believe they exist and are active. The deep state is fine with civil war, it serves their purpose of consolidating power that they were not able to attain, until now. If the fighters are not willing to go all the way this time, all the way, they will be fighting for another set of shackles even stronger then the current set.
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ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
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