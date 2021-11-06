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Baltimore Riots: Police, Freddie Gray and Ambivalence
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1 view • November 06, 2021
Question: "There are so many hidden agendas in the speech and actions of the different political and non-partisan groups, so many wheels within wheels, the community here in Baltimore is a bit stunned into mental silence. We have met, and discussed, but we are searching for rational courses of action, lines of thought.
For example, I question the Constitutionality of the curfew, but I am at the same time overjoyed at the curfew. I live in a beautiful but noisy section of town (normally lots of fights outside in the middle of the night). I’m surprised at how quickly I stepped off my principles to wallow in the short-term gratification of peace and quiet — and a decrease in the likelihood that there would be more property damage.
I’m definitely in shock. I was stoic about the incredible pressure of school exams while a riot and fires are going on outside my window, but then I find myself suddenly angry, almost to the point of crying or hitting furniture. I second guess myself every day that I should have left."
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For example, I question the Constitutionality of the curfew, but I am at the same time overjoyed at the curfew. I live in a beautiful but noisy section of town (normally lots of fights outside in the middle of the night). I’m surprised at how quickly I stepped off my principles to wallow in the short-term gratification of peace and quiet — and a decrease in the likelihood that there would be more property damage.
I’m definitely in shock. I was stoic about the incredible pressure of school exams while a riot and fires are going on outside my window, but then I find myself suddenly angry, almost to the point of crying or hitting furniture. I second guess myself every day that I should have left."
HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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