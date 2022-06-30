Who's Waging This War Against Planet Earth?

This is the 1st promotional video for the brand new book that will be released on Monday July 4, 2022, Independence Day. Young people are calling it the "Interactive." They love the QR Codes listed throughout the book. It's available here:

https://jewsaretheproblem.com/

JEWS ARE THE PROBLEM is the most courageous, timely, honest, and needed resource of our time. Truth crushed to Earth by the main stream media is rising!









