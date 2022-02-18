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President Trump, Thank You! We’re Praying For You! – Prayer Team Ep. 52
Treasures of Glory
Treasures of Glory
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President Trump, Thank You! We’re Praying For You! – Prayer Team Ep. 52
2 Chronicles 7:14

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President Trump Never Give Up Photo from:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XhVtSRR7aI

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“We Look to God for Protection & Strength” Photo
https://millichronicle.com/2020/03/we-look-to-god-for-protection-and-strength-u-s-president-donald-trump-over-coronavirus/

President Trump with Family Photo
Oliver Contreras / Sipa USA via AP


President Trump and First Lady Melania Praying Photo
MOLLY RILEY/AFP/GETTY
President Trump and Melania Praying Close Up Photo
https://www.lifenews.com/2017/02/02/president-trump-freedom-of-religion-is-a-sacred-right-i-will-defend-religious-liberty/

President Trump Cabinet Meeting Prayer Photo
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/12/20/trump-cabinet-meeting-prayer-ben-carson.cnn

President Trump Celebrates National Day of Prayer Photo
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/03/president-trump-national-prayer-day/

United States President Donald Trump praying during a Cabinet Meeting.
Shutterstock

President Trump Holding Bible
Images: AP

President Trump, First Lady Melania, Barron
Photo: Getty Images

President Trump and First Lady Melania Speaking at the National Day of Prayer Service
https://www.wtol.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/watch-live-president-trump-speaks-at-white-house-national-day-of-prayer/512-60d0aabc-6ed0-4abf-aa94-d4cba98de4e9

President Trump & Dr. Carson Praying
https://dailytrumplican.com/2019/12/18/president-trump-asks-for-prayer-as-house-votes-on-partisan-impeachment/

President Trump and First Lady Melania
Photo: AP by Markus Schreiber
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/04/19/trump-praises-melania-rock-birthday-fundraising-email/

President Trump Signs Executive Orders Photo
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/03/21/president-donald-trump-executive-order-college-free-speech/3232560002/

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the 58th presidential inaugural parade in Washington D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Gabriel Silva / Wikimedia Commons)
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never give upthank you president trumppraying for president trump
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