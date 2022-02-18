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President Trump, Thank You! We’re Praying For You! – Prayer Team Ep. 52
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President Trump, Thank You! We’re Praying For You! – Prayer Team Ep. 52
2 Chronicles 7:14
Sign up for Prayer Team Emails
https://mailchi.mp/0e256f16a143/prayer-team-sign-up
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/consultations/
Rivkah's Testimonial for the Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
https://youtu.be/CTGeoIMJIPg
Covenant & Religion, Covenant & Family
The Fruit of the Holy Spirit as Spiritual Warfare can be purchased at
Treasures of Glory Store
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/store/products/
Giving
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/giving/
****
President Trump Never Give Up Photo from:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XhVtSRR7aI
Canada Flag Photo:
https://unsplash.com/@kyryliuk_igor?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
Swiss Flag Photo:
https://unsplash.com/@ronnie_schmutz?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
USA Flag Photos:
https://unsplash.com/@blackhawksfan96?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
https://unsplash.com/@lukemichael?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
https://unsplash.com/@daveatjude3?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
https://unsplash.com/@timmossholder?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
“We Look to God for Protection & Strength” Photo
https://millichronicle.com/2020/03/we-look-to-god-for-protection-and-strength-u-s-president-donald-trump-over-coronavirus/
President Trump with Family Photo
Oliver Contreras / Sipa USA via AP
President Trump and First Lady Melania Praying Photo
MOLLY RILEY/AFP/GETTY
President Trump and Melania Praying Close Up Photo
https://www.lifenews.com/2017/02/02/president-trump-freedom-of-religion-is-a-sacred-right-i-will-defend-religious-liberty/
President Trump Cabinet Meeting Prayer Photo
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/12/20/trump-cabinet-meeting-prayer-ben-carson.cnn
President Trump Celebrates National Day of Prayer Photo
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/03/president-trump-national-prayer-day/
United States President Donald Trump praying during a Cabinet Meeting.
Shutterstock
President Trump Holding Bible
Images: AP
President Trump, First Lady Melania, Barron
Photo: Getty Images
President Trump and First Lady Melania Speaking at the National Day of Prayer Service
https://www.wtol.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/watch-live-president-trump-speaks-at-white-house-national-day-of-prayer/512-60d0aabc-6ed0-4abf-aa94-d4cba98de4e9
President Trump & Dr. Carson Praying
https://dailytrumplican.com/2019/12/18/president-trump-asks-for-prayer-as-house-votes-on-partisan-impeachment/
President Trump and First Lady Melania
Photo: AP by Markus Schreiber
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/04/19/trump-praises-melania-rock-birthday-fundraising-email/
President Trump Signs Executive Orders Photo
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/03/21/president-donald-trump-executive-order-college-free-speech/3232560002/
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the 58th presidential inaugural parade in Washington D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Gabriel Silva / Wikimedia Commons)
Prayer Team YouTube Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLa0Ud8C-tLFKbW0Cdy-yHS-EdCWdfrw81
Bit Chute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/treasuresofglory/
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/treasuresofglory
Gab TV Channel: https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/TreasuresofGlory
Gab Social https://gab.com/TreasuredWellness365
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tw365
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+gZJP1Q44Is45YzRh
2 Chronicles 7:14
Sign up for Prayer Team Emails
https://mailchi.mp/0e256f16a143/prayer-team-sign-up
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/consultations/
Rivkah's Testimonial for the Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
https://youtu.be/CTGeoIMJIPg
Covenant & Religion, Covenant & Family
The Fruit of the Holy Spirit as Spiritual Warfare can be purchased at
Treasures of Glory Store
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/store/products/
Giving
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/giving/
****
President Trump Never Give Up Photo from:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XhVtSRR7aI
Canada Flag Photo:
https://unsplash.com/@kyryliuk_igor?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
Swiss Flag Photo:
https://unsplash.com/@ronnie_schmutz?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
USA Flag Photos:
https://unsplash.com/@blackhawksfan96?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
https://unsplash.com/@lukemichael?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
https://unsplash.com/@daveatjude3?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
https://unsplash.com/@timmossholder?utm_source=unsplash&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText
“We Look to God for Protection & Strength” Photo
https://millichronicle.com/2020/03/we-look-to-god-for-protection-and-strength-u-s-president-donald-trump-over-coronavirus/
President Trump with Family Photo
Oliver Contreras / Sipa USA via AP
President Trump and First Lady Melania Praying Photo
MOLLY RILEY/AFP/GETTY
President Trump and Melania Praying Close Up Photo
https://www.lifenews.com/2017/02/02/president-trump-freedom-of-religion-is-a-sacred-right-i-will-defend-religious-liberty/
President Trump Cabinet Meeting Prayer Photo
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/12/20/trump-cabinet-meeting-prayer-ben-carson.cnn
President Trump Celebrates National Day of Prayer Photo
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/03/president-trump-national-prayer-day/
United States President Donald Trump praying during a Cabinet Meeting.
Shutterstock
President Trump Holding Bible
Images: AP
President Trump, First Lady Melania, Barron
Photo: Getty Images
President Trump and First Lady Melania Speaking at the National Day of Prayer Service
https://www.wtol.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/watch-live-president-trump-speaks-at-white-house-national-day-of-prayer/512-60d0aabc-6ed0-4abf-aa94-d4cba98de4e9
President Trump & Dr. Carson Praying
https://dailytrumplican.com/2019/12/18/president-trump-asks-for-prayer-as-house-votes-on-partisan-impeachment/
President Trump and First Lady Melania
Photo: AP by Markus Schreiber
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/04/19/trump-praises-melania-rock-birthday-fundraising-email/
President Trump Signs Executive Orders Photo
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/03/21/president-donald-trump-executive-order-college-free-speech/3232560002/
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the 58th presidential inaugural parade in Washington D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Gabriel Silva / Wikimedia Commons)
Prayer Team YouTube Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLa0Ud8C-tLFKbW0Cdy-yHS-EdCWdfrw81
Bit Chute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/treasuresofglory/
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/treasuresofglory
Gab TV Channel: https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/TreasuresofGlory
Gab Social https://gab.com/TreasuredWellness365
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tw365
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+gZJP1Q44Is45YzRh
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