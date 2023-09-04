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Mike Adams | Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? Why Did Ramaswamy's Roivant & Pfizer Team Up to Unveil Priovant Therapeutics? 28 Facts About Vivek Ramaswamy + What Caused the Maui Fires?
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Mike Adams | Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? Why Did Ramaswamy's Roivant & Pfizer Team Up to Unveil Priovant Therapeutics? 28 Facts About Vivek Ramaswamy + What Caused the Maui Fires?

Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy (Born August 9th 1985)?
Age 37, Vivek Ramaswamy, in 2014, Ramaswamy founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences after working as an investment partner at a hedge fund. After stepping down as Roivant’s chief executive in 2021, Ramaswamy co-founded and has served as executive chairman of Strive Asset Management, an investment firm countering traditional emphasis on corporate social responsibility. In February 2023, Ramaswamy declared his candidacy for the Republican Party’s nomination for president in the 2024 election.

Vivek Ramaswamy | How Did Vivek Ramaswamy Become a Billionaire? + 19 Facts You Need to Know! Why Did Ramaswamy’s Roivant & Pfizer Team Up to Unveil Priovant Therapeutics? (See the Video Description for All Supporting FACTS)

FACT #21 – 2023 (Age 38) Roivant Loses Copious Amounts of Money Year After Year | Virtually All of Ramaswamy’s Companies Consistently Lose Money And None Have Ever Turned a Profit Consistently
2023 – Roivant Is Predicted to Lose Another $1.03 Billion According to Bloomberg / Fortune – https://fortune.com/2023/06/14/vivek-ramaswamy-is-threatening-gop-heavyweights-in-the-polls-but-his-business-record-doesnt-live-up-to-the-hype/
2022 – Roivant Lost $1.12 Billion In 2022
2021 – Roivant Lost $698 Million In 2021
2020 – Roivant Lost $433 Million In 2020

FACT #20 – 2023 – (Age 38) Roivant Set Up a New Subsidiary, Telavant, to Advance the Asset. Pfizer Owns 25% of Telavant and retains the rights to RVT-3101 outside of the U.S. and Japan. According to the WSJ, Roche is nearing a deal to buy Roivant’s rights to the molecule
READ – https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/roche-lining-7b-roivant-deal-join-merck-co-bowel-disease-race-wsj#:~:text=Roivant%20set%20up%20a%20new,Roivant’s%20rights%20to%20the%20molecule.

FACT #19 – 2023 – (Age 38) Vivek Ramaswamy’s Pharmacy Firm to Sell Experimental Drug In $7B Deal –
READ – https://nypost.com/2023/07/14/vivek-ramaswamy-founded-company-to-sell-drug-in-7b-deal/

FACT #18 – 2022 (June 28) – (Age 37) Roivant and Pfizer Unveil Priovant Therapeutics and Ongoing Registrational Studies for Oral Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis and Lupus
READ – https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/roivant-and-pfizer-unveil-priovant-therapeutics-and-ongoing

FACT #17 – 2022 – (Age 37) As Recently As February 2022, Ramaswamy’s Roivant Listed Subsidiary Companies In China, According to SEC Filings:-
READ – https://www.dossier.today/p/vetting-vivek-ramaswamy?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2Framaswamy&utm_medium=reader2

FACT #16 – 2022 – (Age 37) Roivant and Pfizer Form New Vant Company Focused on Developing TL1A Drug Candidate for Inflammatory and Fibrotic Diseases
READ – https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/roivant-and-pfizer-form-new-vant-company-focused-developing

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