NATO Generals Are Preparing For The Worst┃Russian Army Has Launched An Offensive on 'Chasiv Yar'
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

To be honest, I don't even know what Washington will do with this NATO high-ranking officer because of his overly frank interview that he gave to American reporters from the 'Politico' edition. The words of the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Lieutenant Admiral of the Royal Netherlands Navy Rob Bauer, are still being discussed by all world media, including news channels in Ukraine.

*********************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

