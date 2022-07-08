Ep. 61 Schumann Resonance Glitches, CERN, Matrix Wars, and Symptom Check

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What is the Schumann Resonance and how is it impacting us, do we need to be concerned about CERN, Matrix Wars, and Symptom Check. To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness Join me live on Facebook Mondays around 1:30 pm MST! Youtube & Brighteon: Roots Restored Wellness Instagram: roots.restored.wellness TicTok @rootsrestoredwellness