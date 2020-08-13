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THURSDAY - AUGUST 06, 2020 - 6PMEASTERN
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EP 2055-6PM BREAKING NEWS! 2 MAJOR RULINGS FROM 9TH CIRCUIT IN THE BUNDY CASES
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a decision to throw out felony conspiracy and weapons charges against Bunkerville rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and another man Ryan Payne. EP 2055-6PM BREAKING NEWS! 2 MAJOR RULINGS FROM 9TH CIRCUIT IN THE BUNDY CASES – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3gDDppg
GUEST: DeAnna is also a popular YouTube Host, Conservative Political commentator, Author of ‘Making Love Great Again!’ and Host of her show Winning The Culture War with DeAnna Lorraine – and recent Congressional Candidate running against Nancy Pelosi. As a former Relationship Counselor turned outspoken political & culture warrior, she talks at length about the destructive impacts of Liberalism and how it’s destroying our relationships, the family – and our country on the whole.
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