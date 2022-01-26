Xi's 5G Bug Zapper on Dimmer Switch Deployment Map, Xi's Replacement Migration sequence?

Where 5G is deployed, up and running, and in what numbers is also where there is the most amount of numbers of various categories. Macro-focus and see the big picture. The IceAgeFarmer that was threatened off his Bitchute and other channels, predicted that the planet was going into Grand Solar Minimum.Translation, we are going into an ice age and seasons will reconfigure and have different norms as there is massive die off. Monsanto and Chinese Intelligence knew that the World was going to not have enough food. Left to go natural course, China would starve first.If Chinese people starved and all of word was normal, the Chinese people would topple Xi Jinping and Communism would die, and be forgotten. Instead tear down all statues and rewrite history digitally. With China and the 3rd World Starved out, the rest of the planet would have abundance.The planet would lived in harmony, Cumb Ba yah, and there would be no difference in life from fall of 2019, for 1st World, as long as we gave bankers and B.A.R. Association necktie party to properly celebrate the new Peace on Earth.By throwing the whole world into an even worse starvation, energy, and supply chain problem, China can help along all the death and destruction around their border of the 1st World, cull 9/10 of their population. There will be enough Soilant Green to feed the population for a century.Charleton Heston, actor, and his friends were prophets to this new age. Many of his movies predicted some of what we now face. Think grasshopper, think.#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty