Canadiens vs. Lightning | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 1 | April 19, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 19, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where Brandon Hagel scored twice for the Lightning and Juraj Slafkovsky had three goals for the Canadiens