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False Prophets Denounced | Jeremiah chapter 23 part 2
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23 views • January 10, 2022
Episode 88 - Student of the last days podcast.
Today we conclude Jeremiah chapter 23. False Prophets Denounced
Jer 23:9
Mine heart within me is broken because of the prophets; all my bones shake; I am like a drunken man, and like a man whom wine hath overcome, because of the LORD, and because of the words of his holiness.
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Jer 23:10
For the land is full of adulterers; for because of swearing the land mourneth; the pleasant places of the wilderness are dried up, and their course is evil, and their force is not right.
Unchecked Copy Box Jer 23:11
For both prophet and priest are profane; yea, in my house have I found their wickedness, saith the LORD.
Today we conclude Jeremiah chapter 23. False Prophets Denounced
Jer 23:9
Mine heart within me is broken because of the prophets; all my bones shake; I am like a drunken man, and like a man whom wine hath overcome, because of the LORD, and because of the words of his holiness.
TOOLS
Jer 23:10
For the land is full of adulterers; for because of swearing the land mourneth; the pleasant places of the wilderness are dried up, and their course is evil, and their force is not right.
Unchecked Copy Box Jer 23:11
For both prophet and priest are profane; yea, in my house have I found their wickedness, saith the LORD.
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